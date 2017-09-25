Cold Feet star John Thomson to switch on Springfields Christmas lights

Star of Cold Feet, John Thomson, will be switching on the Christmas lights at Springfields next month.

Mancunian John, who plays Pete Gifford in the ITV drama, will be turning on the twinkle on Thursday October 26 between 6pm and 9pm.

The event will be hosted by Heart Radio’s Kev and Ros, who host the breakfast show for the Peterborough area.

Also entertaining the crowd will be Classical Reflection, twin sopranos Naomi and Hannah Moxon, who appeared on The Voice two years ago.

And there will also be local talent on show, with the choir from St Paul’s Community Primary School performing some festive songs and carols.