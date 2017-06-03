Coffee stop waiting for over 50s at The Umbrella in Spalding

A new community coffee morning for the over 50s is to open its doors in Spalding for the first time tomorrow.

The weekly event, run by The Ever Young Club (EYC) in Spalding, takes place at The Umbrella in Westlode Street from 9.30am until 11.30am.

Everyone over the age of 50 is welcome to come to this fun-filled morning which is an opportunity to meet with others from the community Danielle Parkin, The Ever Young Club, Spalding

Guests can plays bowls, darts, table tennis and other games, enter quizzes or just make friends in an informal setting.

Danielle Parkin, of EYC, said: “Everyone over the age of 50 is welcome to come to this fun-filled morning which is an opportunity to meet with others from the community.

“The coffee morning is hosted by a wonderful, friendly team and will be filled with things to do, such as activities, conversation, coffee, tea and a slice of home-made cake.”

Members of the EYC team are available to meet at their office inside The Umbrella on Wednesday and Friday morning or you can also call 01775 712359.