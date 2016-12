Staff from The Co-operative Travel shops in Bourne, Market Deeping and Spalding have issued a big ‘thank you’ to customers after they backed an appeal to support poorly children at Christmas.

The stores launched their annual Santa’s Suitcase gifts appeal in November and chose the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

Toys, books, games and puzzles were collected.

• Staff from all three branches are shown with presents at the ward.