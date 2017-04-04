Clubbers busting some moves for wheelchair charity

What better way to start the weekend than raising money while keeping fit?

That was certainly the mindset of around 100 clubbers who danced the evening away at the Castle Sports Complex in Spalding last Friday.

Particpants came from as far afield as Peterborough for the Clubbathon and a percentage of the proceeds – £160 – went to wheelchair sports charity Wheelpower, which is supported by 1life, who run the centre.

Organiser Sheena Tulloch said: “We have had requests to hold another and plan to do so as it was really such great fun for everyone.”

• More pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.