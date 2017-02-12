Clubbathon is being held for Air Ambulance

A charity clubbathon is being held in Holbeach next month to raise money for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Fitness instructor Helen Lea, who has been teaching Clubbercise in the Long Sutton, Gedney, Gedney Hill and Wisbech St Mary area since August, is behind the idea of the two-hour session to support the ambucopter and hopes it will encourage people to get fit and have fun, too.

Helen, who also teaches Zumba, has organised charity fundraisers previously and decided this time to support the air ambulance, which has twice come to her own aid in the past.

“I just think it’s a nice way of getting people together and making some money for a good cause,” she explained.

“I’ve been airlifted twice, both times having fallen from my horse. Living in a rural area as we do, it’s a vital service and one that relies purely on donations and fundraising.”

Clubbercise is one of the latest fitness crazes to sweep the nation – made up of simple, fun, dance fitness routines using glow sticks to club anthems from 90s classics to present day tracks in a darkened room with disco lights.

There are high and low impact options, making it ideal for both beginners and fitness freaks.

Helen’s Clubbathon takes place on Sunday, March 19, between 3pm and 5pm at Holbeach WI Hall, Park Lane. Entry is £10 per person.

Participants can also collect their own sponsors.

Helen is also organising a raffle, for which she is seeking prizes and is also appealing for cakes for a refreshment stall.

Glow sticks will be available to buy on the day, priced £5 a pair, with a donation from each sale also going to charity.

The event is open to anyone aged 16 and over and you do not need to be a regular at Helen’s classes to take part.

• For more information, or to contact Helen to confirm you would like to join in, call her on 07595597023 or find her on Facebook at ‘Clubbercise Long Sutton Gedney Hill Area with Helen’.