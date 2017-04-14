Closures and diversions for Sutterton roundabout work

Resurfacing work on the circulatory lane of Sutterton roundabout will be taking place next week to improve the condition of the roads. Some patching work on the A17 towards Sleaford will also be carried out.

A series of overnight road closures (between 9pm and 6am) through the week will be needed. The current programme of closures is:

• A17 west to Sleaford closed Tuesday night and Wednesday night;

• A17 east to King’s Lynn closed Thursday night;

• A16 north to Boston closed Friday night (7pm to 6am).

The remaining approaches to the roundabout will be managed with four-way temporary traffic signals. Temporary traffic signals will be in operation between 10pm and 5am every night except Tuesday.

The diversion routes will be fully signed while the closures are in place, and the closure will be advertised in advance with on-site signage. Access will be maintained to businesses and properties as far as reasonably practicable.

The county council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

The additional improvements have been made possible thanks to a £1m grant from the Single Local Growth Fund.