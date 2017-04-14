Classic contribution to Holbeach Hospital

Spalding Classic Car Club donated £500 to Holbeach Hospital in memory of friend and fellow club member Ivan Cunnington from Gedney Dyke.

Ivan lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, spending his final days in the care of the hospital.

He was also one of the founding members of the King’s Lynn and District Motor Club, chairman for many years, plus president from 1980 to 2004.

Spalding Classic Car Club, launched as an offshoot of the East Elloe Motor Club in 2008 and has gone from strength to strength with 150 plus members and a myriad of classic cars.

The club organises a fantastic calendar of events and more information can be found at www.seeccc.co.uk or by contacting secretary Joy Mann on 01775 723856.

• Pictured at the cheque presentation are, from left: (back) Trevor Overson, David Shepherd, Brian Gilham, Ivan Cunnington’s son Adrian Cunninton, Nigel Mann, Chris Shallice, (front) Holbeach Hospital manager Maxine Winch, Sue Inns, Joy Mann, Julia Bobey and Helen Stanbury.

Photo (TIM WILSON): SG060417-100TW