Classic car show at Tydd St Mary raises record cash sum

Families flocked to Tydd St Mary community hall for a car rally which raised a record sum of more than £4,080.

People travelled all the way from Doncaster and Norwich to view the range of cars and enjoy the activities organised by Allen Smith and the Tydd St Mary Playing Field Committee, which has only 10 members!

The £4,080 raised – is the most Tydd St Mary Playing Field Committee has ever raised from a fundraising event – is going to be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and the playing field committee, who have held the event in May each year since 2011 and have raised £12,000 from the seven annual car shows.

There were over 300 cars on display, with models from all over the world, and these were a mixture of vintage classics, such as a Ford Anglia, and modern sports cars like an Aston Martin DB9.

As well as cars, the vehicles on show included a 1922 road roller, a steam engine and a collection of Second World War motorbikes as well as a Morris army truck.

For the children, and the people that weren’t so interested in the cars and vehicles, there were fairground rides, a bouncy castle, and various games including football and throwing events.

The organisers are hoping that the Tydd St Mary community hall will be up and running within the next few weeks.

