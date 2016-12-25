CHRISTMAS VIDEO: Lights of the world for charity in Holbeach

A festive fantasia of flashing lights that has illuminated an elderly couple’s Holbeach home for at least 12 years is back on full beam again.

Jack (87) and Joan (84) Turner, of Fleet Road, have outdone themselves once more by adding 5,000 extra lights to their bulb show from last year.

But the couple’s light fantastic is all for a good cause as visitors who stop off and gaze in wonder are invited to make a donation to Holbeach Hospital.

Mr Turner, who won this year’s Pride of South Holland Senior Citizen Award, said: “We have no idea how many lights we’ve got up, but there’s a lot.

“It took four weeks to put them up and three people who work in my used car business did the work.

“The way it all started was that I bought one or two sets of Christmas lights, my granddaughter (Zoe Harper, of Whaplode) liked them and it went from there.”

LIGHTS FANTASTIC: Jack and Joan Turner, of Holbeach, with great-granddaughter Chloe Hart-Harper with their Christmas Lights competition prize in 2013. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG311213-111TW. ENGANL00120131231174501.

The couple, who also have a teenager great-granddaughter Chloe Hart-Harper (15), raised more than £1,200 for Holbeach Hospital’s elderly residents.

But three years ago, the rewards were all for the Turners and their family after winning the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian’s Christmas lights competition, with a prize worth £250 made up of a food and drink hamper and garden centre vouchers.

Mr Turner said: “On our opening night of the lights display, we had 73 children who came to see Father Christmas in the grotto.

“We’ve put up and extra 5,000 lights this year and one of the new Christmas trees has 2,200 lights on it.

“There’s also a big inflatable Father Christmas that’s nearly 40ft high.

“We do it because we get pleasure out of seeing the children outside enjoying the lights, giving the money raised to the older people at Holbeach Hospital and we just like doing it.”