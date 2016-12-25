CHRISTMAS MESSAGE: Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner

Having worked many a Christmas in the past myself I’d like to say a particular thank you to all those who will be working tirelessly in the run up to and over Christmas making the festive season as special as possible for all of us.

Whether you work in retail, public transport, hospitality or any other area you get my personal thanks but most of all I’d like to thank those working and volunteering to keep us all safe and well all year round but especially at Christmas time.

Our 999 service personnel, hospital staff, LIVES, care workers and many more besides will all be working on the 25th and as we all tuck into our turkey I ask you all to spare a thought for those very special people and raise your glass to them.

As I look forward into 2017 and start to plan for what benefits closer working between police, fire and ambulance can bring for the people of Lincolnshire I feel optimistic.

Despite our budget challenges we are on the cusp of an exciting new chapter of service delivery for residents across the county.

I see next year as an opportunity to improve services for victims of and witnesses to crime, missing people, vulnerable children and adults, the abuse of the elderly, sufferers of mental health.

Challenges around road safety, rural community safety, the growing threats from online predators and much more besides, not forgetting the very important community policing work too.

2017 is going to be a busy year but I am determined that this time next year I’ll be looking back at a successful one and planning for 2018 with the same enthusiasm and optimism that I feel now.

Merry Christmas and a very happy New Year to everyone.