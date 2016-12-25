Christmas in South Holland

Here’s some of the photographs you sent us in the build-up to Christmas 2016.

We’ve been running an appeal in our sister paper the Lincolnshire Free Press to raise money to buy Long Sutton girl Alice Bates (9) a therapy play room. Alice, who has survived life-threatening health problems, recently met Santa and his helpers at Silverwood Nursery Garden Centre in Sutton Crosses, where they are helping us to fulfill another of her dreams, by collecting birthday cards for her. Plucky Alice hopes to receive 1,000 cards for her big day on February 3. Silverwood also collected cash towards the therapy room at two grotto events. You can also send cards for Alice to us, marked TENFOR10 APPEAL, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding PE11 1AB.

Christmas meal at Long Sutton's Peele Community College. ANL-161221-111720001

• Students at the Peele Community College in Long Sutton enjoyed Christmas lunch and pulling crackers this week, served by teachers, staff and Santa.

• As well as enjoying their Christmas meal, staff and students at the Peele Community College in Long Sutton joined in the Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day and raised £150.

• A Christmas appeal to give cuddly toys to under-privileged children has put smiles on lots of little faces.

Ella’s Christmas Cuddle Appeal saw Spalding-based Ella’s Project deliver toys to families in need and now several bags of donations have been given to children’s groups in conjunction with partner charity ‘Children of Adam’.

Christmas jumper day at the Peele Community College, Long Sutton. ANL-161221-122433001

Atiq Rehman from the charity said he was ‘overwhelmed’ with the help received from the Christmas Cuddle Appeal.

Mark Sarah and Sarah Le Sage, who set up Ella’s Project in the name of their daughter to give unwanted baby and toddler clothes to those in need, thanked everyone who donated the cuddly toys and We’ll Let Your House for their support.

•Mark and Ella Le Sage are pictured with Atiq Rehman from Children of Adam and youngsters from the charity group Little Miracles are shown enjoying some of their new toys.

• Staff at Weston St Mary Church of England Primary School were very proud of how confident and self-assured pupils were in this year’s Nativity, ‘Angel Express’. During the run-up to Christmas children also made decorations for the classrooms and hall, enjoyed a theme day centred around the Dickens’ novel ‘A Christmas Carol’, went to see Santa at Baytree, had a Christmas meal together, enjoyed a Christmas disco led by the PTA and visited the South Holland Centre to watch the amazing pantomime ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Christmas jumper day at the Peele Community College, Long Sutton. ANL-161221-122446001

Mark and Ella Le Sage from Ella's Project with Atiq Rehman from Children of Adam. ANL-161221-130455001

Childen from the Charity group Little Miracles enjoying some of their new cuddly toys. ANL-161221-130444001

Nativity at Weston St Mary Church of England Primary School ANL-161221-123436001