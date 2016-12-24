CHRISTMAS FOODBANK APPEAL: You’ve Done it Again South-east Lincolnshire

Families across South Holland will have a much happier Christmas because of the “overwhelming” generosity of Spalding Guardian readers.

Schools, churches, businesses and members of the public have all answered the call to help people far less fortunate than themselves who faced having a “season of goodwill” without food on their tables.

In just five weeks, thousands of items of food have been donated to foodbanks in Spalding, Holbeach, Long Sutton, Sutton Bridge, Sutterton and the Deepings to ensure that the Guardian’s annual Christmas Foodbank Appeal was again successful.

Editor Jeremy Ransome said: “This is the sixth year of our Christmas Foodbank Appeal and every year the people of south-east Lincolnshire have shown themselves to be even more generous than they were before.

“The response to our appeal, by all sections of the community, has been truly overwhelming and because of your efforts over the last five weeks, hundreds of people will have a far happier Christmas.

“How fortunate we are to live and work in this part of Lincolnshire.”