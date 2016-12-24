CHRISTMAS FOODBANK APPEAL Flood of food as schools give their hearts to spread cheer

FOOD FLOOD: Darren Fawcett (front) with hampers from Spalding Academy. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG201216-102TW.

Students, teachers and shoppers happily put their own hopes and wishes for Christmas Day to one side in a united effort to help people in desperate need because of homelessness, redundancy, benefit delays, low income and family breakdown.

Spalding Academy, formerly Sir John Gleed School, organised its first-ever Christmas Hamper Campaign which resulted in more than 50 food hampers being handed over to Agapecare Foodbank Spalding.

Amanda Halifax, the school’s rewards and events officer, said: “I am so proud of the students and staff.

“They were able to fill so many hampers soon after the school’s recent shoebox campaign for which students and staff filled over 100 shoeboxes for some of the poorest people living in eastern European countries.

“To do all this in only three weeks is amazing and the students really enjoyed bringing in food and wrapping the hampers.

“But most of all, we all felt proud to be helping the local community and I know that Darren Fawcett, of Agapecare Foodbank, was so impressed by the hampers and the students’ kindness.

“Darren couldn’t believe how many hampers the students filled and this will certainly make a lot of people very happy at Christmas.”

Meanwhile, boxes of food are waiting for Agapacare Foodbank Long Sutton as well after an astonishing collection by pupils and staff at Long Sutton Primary School.

Not content to have done their bit for the less fortunate at Harvest Festival time, the school organised a Reverse Advent Calendar throughout December where children were invited to bring in a tin of food to help needy families in Long Sutton.

Irene Davies, co-ordinator of Agapecare Foodbank Spalding, said: “I’m just overwhelmed by the support this year. We’re just amazed by the generosity of people who have donated to us.”