Christmas dinner party in Holbeach for those in need

The kids may not have gone back to school yet but in Holbeach thoughts are already on Christmas.

South Holland District Councillor Tracey Carter and Kelly Newman, from A Country Kitchen, have joined forces to host a Christmas Dinner Party for those who need it, free of charge.

The pir say they wanted to ensure all residents have the opportunity to have a Christmas dinner, even if they live alone or are struggling financially.

Tracey said: “We appreciate that Christmas can be a very lonely time for some, so we wanted to make sure that the residents of Holbeach had the opportunity to enjoy a Christmas Dinner for free with new friends.”

The event is at the Holbeach Hub (Boston Road, opposite Tesco) on December 20, starting at 12.30pm.

A Country Kitchen, based at Minerva House in Holbeach, caters for many local residents through its meals on wheels business.

Kelly added: “We will be serving a traditional Christmas dinner, followed by a dessert and tea or coffee, free of charge for those that would benefit from this.

“We have had a great year and wanted to give something back to Holbeach residents and we are thrilled to have joined up with Tracey on this project”.

Places are limited, so please book now via email at tcarter@sholland.gov.uk or call or text Tracey on 07719189528.

Also, if you know someone who lives alone or a family that you know is going to have a tough time financially this Christmas, or someone who is homeless, reserve them a place and let them know. If anyone has any new items that would make ideal gifts for the guests, that they would be happy to contribute to the party, please let Tracey know – any donations gratefully received.