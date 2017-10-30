Christmas and stars come to Springfields for switch-on

By Winston Brown

winston.brown@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Twitter: @SpaldingWinston

An estimated crowd of nearly 4,000 people saw actor John Thomson, star of ITV comedy-drama press the switch to light up Springfields in one of its busiest weeks of the year.

Classical Reflection sisters Naomi and Hannah Moxon. Photo by Michael Fysh. SG261017-044MF.

A quarter of a million bulbs that took six weeks to arrange will now light up the Spalding shopping centre from now until the New Year.

The night was hosted by Heart Radio breakfast presenters Kev and Ros as a choir from St Paul’s Community Primary School in Spalding sang festive songs and carols.

The three-hour switch event also included music from soprano twins Classical Reflection, otherwise known as sisters Naomi and Hannah Moxon who entered BBC TV singing competition The Voice two years ago.

In a message on social media website Facebook, the soprano sisters said: “We had a lovely time singing at Springfields Outlet Shopping for the Spalding Christmas Lights Switch-On, with John Thompson and Kev and Roz from Heart Radio.

“As always, it was really lovely to see some of you there.”

Earlier in the day, there was a visit by England Rugby World Cup winner Phil Vickery to open his new store, Raging Bull.

A Springfields spokesman said: “The day was a huge success, with nearly 4,000 visitors enjoying free family festive entertainment.

“This week, we hold our popular Firework Display that will be set to hit songs from musicals of stage and screen, with early bird tickets on sale now.”

Children from St Paul's Community Primary School Choir perform at Springfields in Spalding. Photo by Michael Fysh. SG261017-053MF.

