CHILDREN IN NEED DAY: Pounds aplenty for Pudsey on a day of generosity across South Holland

Fancy dress and fabulous cakes were the choice of nurseries and schools across South Holland on a day of fundraising for Children in Need.

Pyjamas, spotted clothing, science fiction costumes and ear handbands were worn by youngsters in Holbeach, Long Sutton, Pinchbeck and Spalding to support the annual BBC telethon for disadvantaged youngsters across the UK.

CHILDREN IN NEED: Youngsters and staff at Little Treasures Nursery in Spalding. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG171117-106TW.

Children at Long Sutton Primary School were asked to “wear something spotted” and raised nearly £270, whilst students at the town’s Peele Community College came close to shattering the £1,200 barrier with a range of events.

In a message to the school, head teacher Jane Moody said: “The Junior Leadership Team coordinated the events which included colouring competitions, Beat the Goalie and Guess the Number of Sweets in the Jar.

“There was also an optional Fancy Dress Day, with prizes for the best outfits going to students who dressed up as Ninja Mouse, Hermione Granger (Harry Potter), Steampunk, The Mad Hatter (Alice in Wonderland), a pirate and a married couple.”

All three schools in Holbeach, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach Primary Academy and University Academy Holbeach (UAH), held a non-uniform day when youngsters were allowed to wear pyjamas, casual clothes and sell cupcakes.

CHILDREN IN NEED: Jackie Manghan (as Rocky Rhodes from the film Chicken Run) with Libby Davies, Jack Cornwell, Ace Robinson and Alise Riesner at Peele Community College in Long Sutton. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG171117-122TW.

A report on the UAH website said: “Years 7 and 8 pupils took part in a copper coin challenge to see which tutor group could lay the longest line of copper coins side-by-side in a five minute-period.

“Competition was fierce and in the end it was 7J who were victorious on Thursday and 8E on the Friday.

“The counting of the coins has started and so far Year 7 pupils have raised £50, with some coins still to count.”

Students at Spalding Academy raised about £1,000 with a cake sale on a non-uniform day and assistant head teacher Nicola Hall Rushton said: “Our Charity Captains created their own cupcake tables in the main hall where all the children came in and helped to raise such a great amount of money for Children in Need.”

CHILDREN IN NEED Students run a cake stall to fundraise at Spalding Academy. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG171117-130TW.

West Pinchbeck school’s amazing contribution to Children in Need

Certificate for Spalding Academy after excelling for Children in Need

A first for Spalding as our talented songwriters compete for winner’s title

CHILDREN IN NEED: Pyjama day for children and staff at William Stukeley Primary School in Holbeach. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG171117-133TW.

CHILDREN IN NEED: Amelie, Jacob, Grace, Maddison and Harriet wear Pudsey bows and ears at Long Sutton Primary School. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG171117-138TW.