Children have a roaring time at fair with Spalding Lions

Children got the opportunity to experience all the fun of the fair as Roger Tuby opened up his attractions exclusively to them.

The youngsters, who have special educational needs, had full access to the fun fair in Spalding for free and were treated to candy floss and refreshments during the annual event which was organised by the Spalding Lions.

There were waves of fun at the fair (SG270417-114TW)

The day out allowed the visitors to experience all of the excitement of the fair rides with their parents and friends, as well as enjoying the stunning lights that were on display.

Elaine Mothers, from the Spalding Lions, said: “It was a marvellous day. The children loved it.

“It was great for them to be able to go to the fair and to get use of the whole environment safely.”

The Spalding Lions regularly organise events and fundraisers for the local community, as does Roger Tuby and his wife Sophie.

Children took part in the day from the Garth and Priory schools in Spalding and the Chappell Centre in Pinchbeck Road.

Representatives from the Spalding Lions, including the president of the group Eileen Robson, were joined by Coun Michael Seymour, Chairman of South Holland District Council, and Vice Chairman Rodney Grocock.