Cheque helps anniversary celebrations

South Holland Singers chair Tess Murison is pictured receiving a cheque for £750 from David Shepherd,of the Masons, who is also the Singers’ rehearsal accompanist and organist.

In 2017 the Masonic Province of Lincolnshire’s new Provincial Benevolent Fund made Grants to charities and other organisations totalling £102,500

South Holland Singers celebrate their 70th Anniversary in 2017 and they were nominated by the Welland Lodge, who meet in Spalding.

The Singers’ final concert of their 70th Anniversary year is ‘Messiah’ by Handel – a work programmed in 1947, in the year the Singers were first formed.

This will be performed in Spalding Parish Church on Saturday, December 9 at 7.30pm. This will be the last concert conducted by Robin Carter, musical director for the last 19 years, who will be retiring.

Tickets priced £12.50 in advance, £15 on the door (students free) are available from choir members, the Bookmark shop in The Crescent, Spalding, the Flower Basket in Fleet Street, Holbeach, or by calling 01775 760757.