Charity store and help centre in Spalding hit by raiders

A charity shop and a help centre for Eastern Europeans living in Spalding are the latest victims of a spate of break-ins across the town.

Raiders stole a TV, clothing and about £100 in cash from The Lighthouse Project shop in Sheep Market after they forced open a back door on Monday night.

We had to close the shop on Tuesday which is our best day because it’s market day and a lot of our regular customers asked us why we weren’t open Jenny Tedbury, executive director of The Lighthouse Project

It followed a break-in at the Polish Help Centre in Abbey Path overnight between Friday and Saturday when three mobile phones, a vacuum cleaner, food and cash were stolen.

Jenny Tedbury, director of The Lighthouse Project which helps homeless, pregnant and vulnerable girls, said: “It appears that the raiders came in through the back door after climbing over a back wall.

“We had some new T-shirts designed for our volunteers that were stolen, along with the till float and a TV that we used to advertise our furniture recycling shop off Westlode Street. The raiders also ripped open all the bags of new donations we had received and scattered them across the back yard, having left the back door open.

“We had to close the shop on Tuesday which is our best day because it’s market day and when a lot of our regular customers came to the shop, they asked us why we weren’t open.

“The shop and the furniture recycling store are really important to us because it’s the takings from them, plus charitable donations, that keep The Lighthouse Project going.”

A Polish Help Centre spokesman said: ”The people who broke in did a lot of damage by ripping our CCTV cameras off the wall, breaking the locks on all of our cabinets before opening them and even stealing a vacuum cleaner.

“We understand the police are checking our CCTV images and we’re waiting for an update from them.”

Two weeks ago, a newsagent in Sheep Market was broken into twice within 24 hours when cigarettes and other goods worth more than £3,000 were stolen.

Raiders also got away with a total of about £250 in cash after smashing their way through a back door before forcing open an inner door at Classic News.

Jenny said: “People can’t believe that anyone would break into a charity shop.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number(s) 91 of November 7 (The Lighthouse Project) and/or 146 of November 4 (Polish Help Centre).

