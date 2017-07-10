Charity night in Holbeach goes back to the good old days

The era of variety and nostalgia was on show at Holbeach WI Hall where a night of nostalgia raised nearly £200 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

St Nicolas Players were the stars of an evening that mixed song and dance with comedy and patriotism, accompanied by a fish and chip supper in a manner unique to old England.

Organiser Les Ward, of Holbeach, said: “It went really well and we had nearly 60 people from Pinchbeck, Spalding, Holbeach and the surrounding area in the audience.

“Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has always been a charity close to my heart, even before I started organising bingo nights and other events.

“It’s a very good cause and last year, we raised over £2,000 for the charity through bingo nights, old time music hall events and a bric-a-brac stall I have in Holbeach almost every Saturday.

St Nicolas Players were dressed in Victorian and Edwardian costumes as they brought back memories of music hall’s heyday from the late 19th century until World War II, includings the likes of George Formby and Gracie Fields.

Part of the audience in Holbeach for an old time music hall night in aid of Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG240617-254TW.

Les said: “This year, I’m hoping to raise a little bit more than £2,000 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and I’m up to nearly £1,270 so far.

“But I couldn’t have done it without the help of Brenda Twigg who has been giving me a hand since 1993.

Les is hosting a skiffle night for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance at Holbeach WI Hall on Saturday, September 9, at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £5 are available either on the door or in advance by calling Les on 01406 425947.