Charity for women in crisis makes appeal for funding

Managers and staff at a home in Spalding for young women with “life-controlling issues” are inviting people to help fund its work.

Karis House, a name taken from the Greek word “charis” meaning grace, favour or kindness, has been helping young women overcome emotional, mental and psychological issues since opening in 2012.

Young women previously accepted into Karis House as “students” have been helped through anxiety, depression, alcohol and drug addiction, eating disorders, self-harming and suicidal thoughts by its team of staff.

Jenny Tedbury, executive director of Karis House, said: “We call them students because we like to think of them as students of life, learning how to function safely.

“We can take up to eight students at a time after they go through what is quite a rigourous interview process.

“The first girl who came to us was self-harming, misusing medication and had made several attempts to end her life.

“But she is now a student paramedic, working on ambulances having just passed her blue light test, and she works for us as well in-between her paramedic shifts.”

The help provided by Karis House staff is funded almost entirely by private donations and the charity operates without any funding from the Government, Lincolnshire County Council, South Holland District Council or the NHS.

Charlotte Crane, a staff member at Karis House since it opened, said: “We wanted to set a fundraising target that was achievable and we’re hoping to raise £200.

“We’ve produced some sponsorship forms and I’m hoping to do a sponsored obstacle course run in Leeds with one of our ex-students.

“I’ve worked closely with Jenny from when she first had the vision to open Karis House because why wouldn’t you be a part of something that transforms lives?”

To donate to Karis House, visit www.justgiving.com and then type in ‘Karis House’.