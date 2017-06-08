Charity cricket match is another big winner

The sun was shining down on the sixth annual charity cricket match between Old Luttonians (Lutton) and Long Sutton.

A total of £527.40 was raised, which will be divided between the Firemen’s Benevolent Fund and Long Sutton Cricket Club.

Prior to the match, Father Jonathan Sibley blessed the ball, which weas provided by Pat and Eric Saxton.

It wasn’t just a cricket match.

There was a huge raffle thanks to a number of donations from Boyes, Long Sutton Co-op, Mal’s Vintage Tea Shop, Time Out, Tydd Leisure, Pledgers and Hovenden Park, as well as from players and their families who gave generously.

Julian Proctor presented the trophy to the winning team and the man of the match award.

To top it off the event finished with a barbecue, which was arranged and served by Long Sutton ladies. One of the organisers, Linda Harding, said: “It was a great day.”