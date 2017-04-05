Charity auction in Spalding for new lifeboat in seaside town

A Pinchbeck-based antiques dealer and a Moulton auctioneer are teaming up to hold a charity auction in Spalding for seaside lifesavers.

Justin Grimshaw, of Pendragon Antiques at Spalding Lifestyle Centre, and Michelle White, whose M and A Auctions business runs regular events in Gedney, have planned the auction in Market Place for this Saturday at 11am.

The pair are raising money for Skegness RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Lifeboats and Lifeguards which has served the Lincolnshire coastline since 1839.

Justin said: The Spalding Market Traders Association wanted us to do an auction after we raised over £700 for the special care baby unit at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital from an auction we had last year.

“South Holland District Council gave us permission and the aim this time is to support Skegness RNLI which has just received a new lifeboat.

“I was quite honoured to be asked to do the auction and the money we raise on Saturday will be used to furnish the lifeboat.”

Skegness RNLI has two lifeboats and a fleet of relief vessels which its crew of volunteers lifeguards use to patrol an area of coastline from the Humber to the Wash.

Justin said: “We’re looking for donations that can be sold on the day and they can be from anyone, as long as they are in good order.

“It might be something that people have grown tired or are willing to donate to us to be auctioned off.

“But items must be in a good enough condition for auction and they should be brought to Spalding town centre between 7am and 10am in time for the auction at 11am.”

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “As a charity which depends on fundraising and voluntary donations, we are very grateful for the support of Justin and Michele in organising an auction of this kind.

“The RNLI has six lifeboat stations on the Lincolnshire and north Norfolk coast, while our lifeguards patrol the busiest beaches during the peak season.

“Without the generosity of supporters like Justin, Michelle and everyone buying lots at the auction, our lifeguards would simply would not be able to carry out their lifesaving work.”

Mick Abbott, Skegness RNLI Station Chairman, said: “The volunteer crew have already shown a huge amount of dedication, spending time away from their families and in some cases taking holiday from work in order to fulfil the training requirements that come with a new all-weather lifeboat.

“Their commitment and hard work mean the transition to this new lifeboat will be as smooth as possible.”