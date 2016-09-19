Charities in Spalding can win a share of £100,000 pool

Good causes in Spalding are being given the chance to share in a £100,000 giveaway to be decided by visitors to a building society in the town.

Staff at Norwich and Peterborough (N&P) Building Society in Sheep Market are taking nominations for Small Change Big Difference Month when people can nominate their favourite charity or good cause for the chance to win a £100 donation.

The campaign is being supported by Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) Charitable Foundation, which N&P is part of, which is donating a total of £100,000 to charities and good causes that matter most to people living in the communities it serves.

Luke Harrison, manager of the Spalding branch, said: “Smaller local charities and good causes can often struggle to obtain the funding they need and those are exactly what we want people in Spalding to nominate for the chance to win a donation.

“Small Change Big Difference Month is our way of giving something back to the community so please come in and nominate your favourite charity or good cause to be one of the thousand to receive a donation.”

Last year, the YBS Charitable Foundation paid 1,502 donations totalling £392,276 to good causes and charities throughout the UK.

As well as offering donations through campaigns such as Small Change Big Difference Month, it also offers donations of up to £2,000 for charities which meet its criteria.

Mr Harrison said: ““It’s massively important for us to play our role in the community as it’s a great way for us to offer a good customer experience to people when they come in and see us.”

The dealine for nominations is Saturday, October 15, with successful charities and good causes being notified in November.

For more information about the Small Change Big Difference® scheme and the Charitable Foundation visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation