Chapter is open for a new event in district

The Deepings has a story to tell after it staged its first-ever literary festival at sites across the area over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Novelist Louise Doughty, whose book “Apple Tree Yard” was recently adapted for television, former Children’s Laureate Malorie Blackman, writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and Bourne folk group Pennyless all took part in the four-day event.

One of the highlights took place at The Deepings School where special workshops took place involving students and a number of childrens’ authors, including Ms Blackman.

Head teacher Richard Lord said: “It was a pleasure to host the literary festival, with events at our school, and my thanks go to both the organising committee and my staff for their hard work and commitment.

“It was very rewarding to see students benefiting from the opportunity to interact with such inspirational authors.”

Coun Judy Stevens, chairman of the festival organising committee, said: “The first Deepings Literary Festival attracted so many interesting authors and the community was so supportive.

Students at The Deepings School with librarian Sarah Lydford. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG280417-118TW.

“We were blown away by its success and committee members are hoping to be able to attract funding from South Kesteven District Council in order to stage another festival in 2019.”

Louisa Crowson, coordinator at Deepings Community Library, said: “It’s lovely for the Deepings community as a whole to have a literary festival and, from the library’s point of view, it’s everything we love about bringing people together with a love of literacy.

“Deepings is growing and that’s why the event was spread wide across the community and I just hope the people who came out to support the festival will come and spend time at their library.”

The first Deepings Literary Festival attracted so many interesting authors, the community was so supportive and we were blown away by its success Coun Judy Stevens, chairman of the Deepings Literary Festival organising committee

South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes (centre) with festival organisers (from left) Ann Taylor, Couns Judy Stevens and Phil Dilks, Ros Rendle, and Coun Jill Thomas. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG270417-212TW.

Youngsters from Deeping St James Primary School entertain guests with some poetry at the VIP opening soiree inside Deepings Community Library. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG270417-208TW.