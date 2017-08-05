Change of school for Spalding head teacher

Children and teachers will return to a newer, bigger but different Spalding Parish Church of England Day School (SPCEDS) next month.

The difference will come in the head teacher’s office where Glyn Rushton, who joined the school more than eight years ago, will be replaced by Acting Head Teacher Diane Mulley.

But while the change of head is only for a year during which Mr Rushton will be seconded to a joint nursery and primary academy in Northamptonshire, SPCEDS will reopen in September after a £3.5 million expansion.

A new building will open to cater for a rise in pupil numbers from 420 to 630, allowing SPCEDS to offer three classes per age group, instead of two.

The Rev John Bennett, Vicar of Spalding and a governor for SPCEDS, said: “I am delighted with the way that the expansion of the school where and the disruption to its life during the building work was kept to a minimum.

“I am grateful for the patience of local residents while it has all been going on and I know that it must have been trying for them to have such a large construction project on their doorstep.

“I hope everyone can agree that the result is outstanding and the new hall, classrooms and other facilities mean that the school can take another 30 children each year.

“This will go a good way towards easing the pressure on primary places in the town.”

In a letter to parents, Mr Rushton said: “The children, both past and present, have made my journey really rewarding and I am extremely proud of each and every one of them.

“The governors and staff have been amazing to work with and I thank them from the bottom of my heart for their continued drive, support and commitment to the children and families of SPCEDS.

“I am leaving the school in the very capable hands of Diane Mulley who is very experienced and has been an integral driving force behind the many achievements of the school.”

Over a two-year period, between October 2012 and 2014, Mr Rushton and his staff lifted the school from an Ofsted judgement of “requires improvement” to “good” in every area.

As a result, SPCEDS was named School of the Year (Primary) at the first-ever Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards in 2014.

Katherine Wright, chairman of governors since May, said: “Glyn Rushton has been seconded for the next academic year to Woodnewton Academy Trust, a learning community in Corby made up of a primary school and nursery with 1,000 pupils.

“Glyn has been committed to improving the school during his time as Head Teacher and it has gone from strength to strength under his leadership.

“Our building expansion to allow three-form entry has just been completed and Glyn has ensured that the school has continued to improve during this time.

“He has also developed a fantastic team of teachers and support staff, including Diane Mulley who will be acting Head Teacher while Glyn is on secondment.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, I wish him every success in this period of professional development.

“We are very confident that the school will continue to improve and succeed with Diane Mulley as Acting Head Teacher during the next year.”

