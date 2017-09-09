Change of role for Spalding markets inspector

Market days are no more for Mike Knight whose time helping traders in the centre of Spalding have ended after nearly 20 years.

Mike, employed by South Holland District Council, has taken up a new role supervising sheltered housing and community centres in Spalding.

I’ll miss the job which you eat, sleep and walk, as well as the traders who have become friends Mike Knight, Facilities Supervisor, South Holland District Council

But before moving on, Mike was given a memorable send-off when traders presented him with a card and flowers in Market Place itself during the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Mike said: “I could have retired last March but I wasn’t ready for that so I was offered a new job, still with the district council.

“It’s a new challenge but I’ll miss the job which you eat, sleep and walk, as well as the traders who have become friends.”

Dave Burgess, chairman of South Holland Market Traders’ Group, said: “Mike has been on the market for a long time and he’d always go out of his way to do anything for anybody so he’ll be sorely missed.”

