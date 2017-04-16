Chance to shape Surfleet’s future

Villagers and businesses invited to help determine future development

Details on how Surfleet will be given “neighbourhood area” status will be shared with the public by parish councillors at the Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, on Tuesday, April 18, at 7pm.

Surfleet parish councillor Mary Hurst said: “According to the South East Lincolnshire Village Plan, the village is supposed to have 150 new homes and the idea of drawing up a Neighbourhood Plan is so that the parish can have some influence on where they are built.

“The plan will also influence what sort of buildings they are, what infrastructure is necessary for the village if this building work goes ahead and to protect parts of Surfleet that we value, like the open space.

“We can’t stop the 150 homes from coming, but we want to raise awareness in the village because we need a steering group to do various jobs and find out what all the people in the village think on how it should be developed in planning terms.”

An application by the parish council to have Surfleet designated as a neighbourhood area, the first in South Holland to do so, was approved by South Holland District Council after a six-week consultation.

A district council spokesman said: “Having a Neighbourhood Plan in place will have a positive impact on future development in Surfleet and give residents greater ownership of the plans and policies that affect their area.

“Neighbourhood Plans can influence the type, design, location and mix of new development and ensure important local spaces are protected for future generations.

“This is the first neighbourhood area to be designated in South Holland and we are confident that it will play a beneficial role in the area’s future.”

Next week’s meeting will be a major step towards producing a Neighbourhood Plan for Surfleet, a process which started with a meeting in the village last July.

People were told that it was a chance to influence future planning decisions affecting Surfleet, decide which areas of land should be set aside for housing, community buildings and steps to safeguard the environment.

Coun Hurst said: The idea of the Neighbourhood Plan is for it to be complementary to the South East Lincolnshire Local Plan and when the document is finished, we’ll have to consult the village.

“Then any planners will have to take notice of the views of the village.”