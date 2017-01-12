Chance to have a say on council tax bills in the Deepings and Bourne

Council tax payers in the Deepings and Bourne can have their say on what their bills should be in the next financial year.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) has been allowed by the Government to increase its share of council tax by £5 a year for an average Band D property, raising an extra £231,000 to invest in services during 2017/18.

In 2016-17, the council asked households to pay an average Band D bill of £132.03 towards services, including markets, waste recycling, playing fields and rubbish collections.

Coun Terl Bryant, SKDC’s executive member for Finance and IT, said: “We currently have one of the lowest council tax levels in the country and whilst we have been given permission to increase our element of council tax by £5 a year per Band D property, we would like to hear the views of local people.”

The council’s executive met last Monday when they agreed to look at the options available in respect to council tax levels for 2017/18 and to undertake consultation with the public.

Coun Bob Adams, leader of SKDC, said: “We know that every penny counts and we are mindful of the impact any increase in council tax will have.

“However, over the last five years we have experienced a 45 per cent reduction in funding from central government and by 2019 we will need to be entirely self-sufficient.

“Despite this, we’ve successfully maintained frontline services and as over 66 per cent of our residents live in lower-banded properties, the approximate increase in council tax for 2017-18 would only be seven pence a week.”

To take part in the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/counciltax2017-18