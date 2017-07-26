Cemeteries charges go up at Holbeach cemeteries

Holbeach Parish Council has announced higher charges for some services at its cemeteries in Hallgate and Park Road.

The cost of interning ashes has risen from £45 to £60, whilst charges in five other cases have gone up by £20.

Parish councillors agreed the new charges at their July meeting and Coun Paul Brighton, chairman of the finance committee, said: “We increase them every three years and it’s only putting us into line with most of the other areas around here.”

