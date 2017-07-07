Celebration day for community life at Long Sutton Primary School

Long Sutton Primary School children and staff took some time out from lessons to celebrate the best of South Holland agriculture this term.

The school opened its doors to visitors from Kimberley Care Village, Long Sutton, and Spalding Brass Band for a community afternoon full of fresh fruit, vegetables and salads grown in the area.

There were also songs from the school choir and a Bake a Vegetable Cake competition on a day when more than £300 was raised for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

School business manager Tracey Roscher said: “We applied to the National Lottery’s Celebrate England Fund as we wanted to acknowledge what’s good about our local area.

“The school was absolutely overwhelmed with the response we had, both from parents and the wider community as well.

“Residents from Kimberley Care Village joined us for tea and cakes as did Spalding Brass Band.

“It was nice to open the school for an afternoon to people who wouldn’t ordinarily have any contact with us.”