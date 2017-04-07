Celebrating successful first chapter

There were some who believed the fight to save a village’s library would come to nothing.

So it was no surprise that one of the campaigners admitted she had a lump in her throat when she helped celebrate the first birthday of Donington’s library.

The milestone marked the hard work of the volunteers over the past 12 months who have enabled the library to be a success.

South Holland District Councillor Jane King was one of the key campaigners who helped save the building, after it was originally closed as part of council cost-cutting measures.

She said: “There were some in the county (council) who said if we did get it open again it would only last six months, but we were not going to see it left as an empty building.

“I did have a lump in my throat to see it celebrate its first birthday.

“A lot of people turned up for the celebrations and we could not have done this without them.

“The volunteers are terrific. It is not just a library where they stamp books – it offers a great deal more than that.”

Past events at the library have included a successful Harry Potter night, a beach event is planned for the summer and upcoming Easter activities.

Coun King added: “We have had a lot of support since it re-opened. The community has totally got behind it.

“When it was closed people realised that if nothing was done we would not get it back.

“However, people have worked really hard to get it re-opened. It is a credit to all the volunteers who run the library and the people who worked so hard to make it happen.”

The first birthday was marked with the cutting of a special book-shaped cake and a party enjoyed by visitors.