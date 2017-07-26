CCTV to catch Sutton Bridge car park joyrider?

Have your say

CCTV footage will be checked after a white Toyota MR2 was seen doing wheel spins in the car park at The Curlew Centre in Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge.

The incident happened on July 17, parish councillors were told at their meeting last night (Tuesday).

Among crimes and nuisance incidents reported to police in the last month were:

• Cycle stolen from a garden in Prince’s Street

• Theft of tools from a vehicle in Withington Street

• Two “suspicious males” going door to door in St Matthew’s Drive trying to buy gold and silver

• Burglary in Bridge Road when the occupant was out and windows were left open upstairs

• Motorbikes racing up and down Centenary Way

• Criminal damage to an allotment greenhouse in Wright’s Lane

• Quad bike racing around Falklands Road

• Attempt burglary at a house in Withington Street

Coun Chris Brewis said there have been incidents where callers have charged the earth for doing bits and pieces to people’s homes, leaving them feeling worried about possible repercussions if they go to the police.

He said: “Some people are distinctly nervous and are not prepared to report it to the police.”

