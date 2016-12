Police are appealing for information after a shed burglary in Johnson Avenue, Spalding.

A blue Carrera mountain bike and various hand tools were stolen. The incident was reported on Tuesday, November 22 and happened at some point overnight.

A CCTV image of tow men police would like to question in relation to a Spalding shed burglary. ANL-161230-171930001

Officers have now revealed CCTV images of two men they would like to question in relation to the offence.

If you have any information that could assist please call 101 with incident reference 96 of the November 22.