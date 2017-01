Police investigating a theft at the Co-op store, in Fleet Street, Holbeach, have released a CCTV image of two men who may be able to assist the enquiry.

The incident happened around 8.30pm on Tuesday, January 17 and involved the theft of meat items and two bottles of red wine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Steve Kirtley on 101, quoting incident number 351 of January 17.