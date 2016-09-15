Catch military historian on his last tour

Former Boston farmer Martin Middlebrook, one of the county’s best known military historians and authors, is finally bringing to an end over 40 years of writing and lectures on military history with a visit to Spalding.

Martin wrote his first book ‘The First Day on the Somme’ in 1971 and has since followed this up with over a dozen other books dealing with important turning points in the two world wars and the Falklands.

He has also conducted many tours to the battlefields and travelled all over the country giving talks, especially on the Great War of 1914-18.

Now he has decided it is time to call it a day, ending this chapter of his life with a final visit to the Spalding branch of the Western Front Association.

Martin’s talk is titled ‘Up the Line and back again,’ a talk in two parts with, he says, three side stories and a little personal addition.

The talk covers the life of a WW1 soldier from the time he joins up to going into battle, and then his treatment and return to ‘Blighty’ after being wounded.

Anyone who knows Martin, is interested in the First World War, or would simply like to hear Martin’s talk, will be very welcome. Entry is £3 which includes tea/coffee and biscuits. There will also be a selection of Martin’s books for sale which he will be happy to sign.

The venue for this memorable event is St Paul’s Church Hall, Fulney, on Thursday, September 22, at 7.30pm.