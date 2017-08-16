Cash tin stolen from house near Gedney Drove End

Have your say

Burglars stole a cash tin from a house near Gedney Drove End earlier this month.

A gang managed to get into a house in Dawsmere Bank, Dawsmere, between 9.45am and 11.20am on Friday, August 4.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 180 of August 4.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.

