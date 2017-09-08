Cash boost was the icing on the cake for young Spalding footballers after Denmark visit

A junior football team from Spalding which recently represented England overseas has been handed a cash boost by a leading housebuilder.

Spalding United Blue Under-11s flew the flag for the country in a major tournament in Denmark, having enjoyed success at local level during the regular season.

The boys have extra reason to celebrate now after receiving a £750 donation from Persimmon Homes East Midlands.

The gift comes as part of Persimmon’s new Healthy Communities campaign, which will see the builder give away more than £600,000 to sporting causes across the UK over the next 10 months, with an overall top national prize of £200,000.

Neil Maxwell, on behalf of the club, said: “We’re delighted to receive this generous donation. The boys won the Peterborough District League last season and were one of three teams chosen to represent England in Denmark.

“They did really well, beating Norway, Denmark, Macedonia and Ukraine before eventually losing in the quarter-finals to a Danish academy team.

“This money will help towards the expense of that trip, as well as paying for new training jackets.”

Simon McDonald, managing director of Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to hand over this cash to Spalding United Blue Under-11s.

“We are proud a team from Spalding was selected to represent England overseas and we’re always pleased to be able to support clubs and groups within our operating area.”

Persimmon is currently building new homes at its Windmills development in Kirton.