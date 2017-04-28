Cash boost for key tourist attractions

Three heritage sites in South Holland have joined forces and received a £38,200 windfall to help them become premier tourist attractions.

Spalding’s Chain Bridge Forge Museum, Moulton Windmill and Pinchbeck Engine Museum have received the money from the Heritage Lottery Fund which it is hoped will secure their future and preserve the heritage and trades of yesteryear.

It also opens up the opportunity for other heritage sites and groups to join them.

Geoff Taylor, of the Chain Bridge Forge in High Street, said: “We are looking to improve what we do and our current marketing.

“We are all industrialists so we had a common link. While we will keep our own identities we’ll look at ways we can work together to improve what we do for the community.

“We started putting the application in for the grant back in January. We have had to look at ways that we can make money to keep going into the future. We want to bring more people into the area to visit these attractions.

“There’s a lot of local history at the Chain Bridge Forge. We’ve got 6,500 documents from the South Holland area. We also do blacksmith taster sessions so people can come and have a go at making a coat hook or a poker and then we’ve got the 3D printing side. We want young people to come along and learn about blacksmithing.

“With us all joining together it might be the case that when people put on a coach trip they might do it to take in all the sites.”

Moulton Windmill boasts the title of being the tallest surviving windmill in the country and is open for guided tours and ‘grinding days.’

Pinchbeck Engine Museum, on the A16 off Pinchbeck, is housed in the former pumping station building and gives visitors a demonstration of how the old beam engine worked.