The residents of Abbeygate Rest Home in Moulton visited Weston Hills Primary School for an Easter bonnet parade, tea party and activities.

The children from Years 1 and 2 had previously enjoyed a visit to the care home at the end of last term and the school was delighted to reciprocate and welcome some of the residents.

It was lovely to see the children and residents interacting, playing games and drawing together. There was also a sing song at the end.