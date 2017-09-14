Care home and flats labelled ‘warehhousing for the elderly’ get go-ahead

A care home with shops, hairdressers and a library can be built in Spalding along with apartment blocks for people aged over 55.

South Holland’s planning committee has approved the scheme after previous plans for a similar development were turned down.

Applicant Millhouse Group has revised its plans for the new buildings on Roman Bank, on a site formerly occupied by Jewsons builders merchants.

The original proposal comprised three blocks to provide an 88-bed care home, fronting the River Welland and Roman Bank, along with a block of 12 apartments and a further block with 18 apartments.

However, Spalding and District Civic Society was still unimpressed with the re-submitted plans, labelling them ‘warehousing for the elderly’ and ‘unworthy of a riverside location’

Architect Andrew Khorey told members the new plans included increased car parking, a raised floor level, spacing between the blocks and a resdesign of the roofspace. Extra landscaping between the blocks has also been added.

In a report to the planning committee, officers say the frontage of the main block on the Welland has been divided into two “to give a more pleasing aesthetic to the development with more garden area”.

“There are shops, hairdressers, library and lounge spaces throughout the care home, as well as a riverside dining space. The dining space has both internal and external deck spaces. It adds that a new river taxi dock is proposed.

The original plans were rejected last year, but council officers believe changes are sufficient to merit approval.

Committee chairman Roger Gambba-Jones said it was the “scale and mass” of the development which initially concerned him. However, he was now happy that the issues had been addressed.

Coun Peter Coupland added: “Flooding was also an issue for me, but that has been dealt with.”

Coun Christine Lawton remained unimpressed with the location, with a view of the Bakkavor factory and the presence of the infamous ‘West Marsh whiff’.

However, she was the only member to oppose the plan, as it was given approval.