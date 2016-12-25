Care firm is praised for its safety

A care at home company that serves residents in Bourne and Market Deeping has been praised nationally for its ‘outstanding’ contribution to safety.

Bluebird Care (Peterborough and Rutland) has been named as one of the country’s top 62 well-led care organisations.

The praise has come from the League Table of Care Agencies and Care Homes.

It has used Care Quality Commission (CQC) data during the year to November 2016 to produce a league table of health and social care locations ranked on the basis of their CQC rating, which range from outstanding to inadequate.

Franchise director Leisa MacKenzie said: “We are absolutely delighted to rank so highly on the official League Table and to be recognised specifically for the way in which we ensure our home care provision is managed to provide safe and effective care for our customers.”

“We place an enormous emphasis on continual staff advancement and training, ensuring all our carers are fully trained and supported at all times which, in turn, allows our carers to become experts in care-giving.

“We have established excellent communication links between our carers, office-based staff and our customers which ensures our service is very responsive. New mobile technology enables carers to make changes to care notes in real time.”