Car rally raised £1,200 for local Dementia Support

The first Driving Away Dementia Car Rally was held in Aslackby on Sunday and raised over £1,200 for Dementia Support South Lincs (DSSL), a local independent charity supporting over 200 families affected by dementia in the area.

With the slogan Driving Away Dementia, 29 classic and interesting vehicles made the grand depart from Aslackby’s village green to drive a 50 mile round trip, which took in a visit to Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum on the way.

On their return drivers and their navigators enjoyed a full afternoon tea in St James’ church, while visitors admired the vehicles, which included a gleaming cream Rolls Royce from the early 1900s and an eye catching pink motorbike!

Kate Marshall, the dementia specialist at DSSL, who lives in Aslackby, said: “This was one of the most amazing days I can remember in Aslackby and it was a huge success in so many ways.

“Our youngest member, who is in his 50s, thoroughly enjoyed his afternoon as a passenger in a Morgan.

“ DSSL receives no statutory funding, so every penny raised will go to support local people living with dementia and I cannot thank the people of Aslackby enough for such a wonderful event.”

Organisers Malcolm Dodds and Norman Whiting said: “We wanted to raise not just money for Dementia Support South Lincs, but also awareness of the charity and the work it does.

“The rally was supported by people from across the country and next year we are aiming to have 60 cars Driving Away Dementia. The date will be Sunday, June 17 and we already have people signed up to take part.”