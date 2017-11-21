Car linked to more than 10 hare coursing incidents in South Holland

Police have released an image of a Honda CRV linked to more than 10 of the 20 hare coursing incidents reported in South Holland yesterday (Tuesday).

The car – registration number GL51EBV – is not insured and there is no current owner registered with the DVLA. If you see this vehicle or have information about the identity of the driver, please contact PC 900 Nick Smith quoting incident 191 of November 21.

Twenty hare coursing incidents were reported to police yesterday (Tuesday), with reports coming from Holbeach, The Suttons, Gosberton, West Pinchbeck, Tongue End and Twenty.

Police took another Honda CR-V believed to have been used in hare coursing off the road in the Spalding area. Two men ran away from the vehicle with their two lurchers.

Meanwhile, more incidents of hare coursing were reported to police in South Holland on Monday.

Coursers were spotted in Moulton Marsh, Lutton Marsh, Swineshead and Kirton.