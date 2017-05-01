‘Car attack will not stop the gypsy site plan’

A mum believes a hammer attack on her late daughter’s car is linked to news that part of her land is earmarked for a gypsy and traveller site.

Angela Compton (51) has moved out of the area, fearing for her own safety, but vows the trashing of the blue Daewoo Matiz will not derail plans for gypsies and travellers to move in.

She has owned seven acres at Bleu Raye Farm, in Millgate, Whaplode Fen, for nine years and tried and failed to get permission to live there herself.

Angela says she wasn’t allowed to keep a mobile home and was refused planning consent to live in a converted stable block, which has been her home for the last few years – yet a parcel of her own land, 100 yards from her cabin, is included in the new Local Plan as a gypsy and traveller site.

The tragic loss of Angela’s daughter, Kayleigh, who died aged 23 on February 23, hit local and national headlines and is currently the subject of legal proceedings.

Angela was keeping Kayleigh’s car as a reminder of her beautiful daughter.

“It wasn’t taxed and there was no MOT, but I was keeping it, “ said Angela. “It was sentimental and it had lots of stuff in it that was Kayleigh’s.”

Angela had worked the night shift at a care home, returning to her property at about 7.15am on Saturday, April 23, to find the Matiz with its most of its windows smashed and called police.

Angela said: “I was in shock.”

A South Holland District Council spokesman said: “This site has a complicated planning history. In October 2016, we refused permission for the retrospective change of use of a stable to a dwelling. This decision was only very recently upheld by the Planning Inspectorate following an appeal.

“The landowner has also promoted part of the wider site for gypsies and traveller pitches through the emerging Local Plan process.

“The South East Lincolnshire Local Plan is currently subject to public consultation and there is an opportunity to make representations on the soundness of the plan by May 22.

“The comments made at this stage will be considered by an independent inspector as part of the examination of the plan later this year.”