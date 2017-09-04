Car and hedge fire in Market Deeping

Fire crews were called to a car and hedge which were alight in Market Deeping early on Sunday.
Firefighters from Market Deeping and Crowland attended the blaze on Douglas Road just before 4am
The fire was extinguished by using two hosereels.
