Candidates named for county election

Nominations are now in for the candidates standing locally in the LIncolnshire County Council elections next month.

The election will take place on Thursday, May 4.

In total, 70 councillors will be elected to make county-wide decisions on subjects such as education and social services.

Within South Holland District there are nine electoral divisions, electing one county councillor each.

Each councillor is elected for a period of four years.

The nine electoral divisions and the candidates are as follows:

CROWLAND & WHAPLODE

(Currently Nigel Pepper)

Charles Finister (Lib Dem), Darryl Kirk (Lab), Nigel Pepper (Con).

DONINGTON RURAL (Currently Susan Wray)

Rodney Grocock (Con), Jane King (Ind), Richard Mair (Lab).

HOLBEACH

(Currently Nick Worth)

Paul Foyster (UKIP), Helena Mair (Lab), Nick Worth (Con).

HOLBEACH RURAL

(Currently William Webb)

Peter Coupland (Con), Robert Gibson (UKIP), Philip Hammersley (Lib Dem), Lucinda Preston Lab).

SPALDING EAST AND MOULTON

(Currently Richard Fairman)

Richard Fairman (UKIP), Karen Lee (Lab), Eddy Poll (Con), Kathleen Tanner (Lib Dem).

SPALDING ELLOE

(Currently Elizabeth Sneath)

Emily Bates (UKIP), Martin Blake (Green), Mark Currier (Lib Dem), Douglas Dickens (Ind), John Grocock (Lab), Elizabeth Sneath (Con).

SPALDING SOUTH

(Currently Alan Jesson)

Andrew Bowell (Lab), Christine Lawton (Con), Raymond Swallow (Lib Dem), Pete Williams (UKIP).

SPALDING WEST

(Currently Angela Newton)

Wojciech Kowalewski (Lab), Angela Newton (Ind), Gary Taylor (Con).

SUTTON ELLOE

(Currently Chris Brewis)

Chris Brewis (Ind), Paul Gowen (Lab), Jack Tyrrell (Con).