Can you walk beloved pet dog for Long Sutton man suffering poor health?

A national charity is trying to find a dog walker so an elderly Long Sutton man suffering ill health can keep his beloved pet.

The Cinnamon Trust says for many elderly people living alone their pet is their reason to live.

Tressa Herriott, a coordinator with the charity’s appeals team, told us: “The elderly gentleman in question is no longer able to take his furry family member, a gorgeous well-behaved Yorkshire Terrier, out for walks due to mobility and chronic health problems.”

The man has asked not to be named in the press but he sought the trust’s help, as thousands have before him, because he wants to keep his pet and feel safe in the knowledge that his Yorkie is getting the best possible care.

Tressa said the Cornwall-based trust pairs dog owners in need with volunteers up and down the country.

She said: “It is sadly the case with many of the elderly or terminally ill petitioners for whom we try to find dog walking volunteer support that they do not have family or friends living close by able to help.

“We aim to match up cherished and valued volunteers with those elderly and unwell residents and their pets in the area, enabling owners to keep their furry companions with them as long as possible, safe in the knowledge that their dogs are getting plenty of exercise.

“Many of our volunteers say that they too benefit from exercise, make new friends or simply have the chance to bond with a dog when maybe they are unable to have a pet of their own.”

The trust is on constant lookout for people willing to help out with tasks like walking a dog for a housebound owner, fetching cat food or cleaning out bird cages or litter trays.

Tressa said: “As a charity we have built up a database of volunteers around the country.

“But at times some of our wonderful walkers, who come from all ages and backgrounds, are inundated with walking dogs in their area and so we look to recruit new volunteers who would like to join the Cinnamon Trust and help exercise dogs for elderly residents.

“We also provide a short-term and long-term fostering service where petitioners can be reassured that their pets are kept safe and well if they should have to go into hospital or, if something should happen to them, we will take their pet into the care of the trust.

“They then become a Cinnamon dog and we will re-home them or they can live out their days or retirement in one of our home from home retirement sanctuaries here in Cornwall or in Devon.”

• To volunteer to walk the Long Sutton man’s pet Yorkie please phone The Cinnamon Trust on 01736 758707 or email appeals@cinammon.org.uk

