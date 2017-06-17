Can you help Will get to the theatre?

Pinchbeck theatre student Will Silver (17) is asking for help from the South Holland community to raise at least £15,000 to fulfil his dream.

Will has a place Arts Educational Schools London’s School of Musical Theatre but council funding is available for the course.

The teenager is due to start the course in September after finishing his studies at the Eastern School of Performing Arts in Stamford.

Will said: “Being offered a place at this school is like a dream come true.”

To help Will, visit www.gofundme.com and type in “Will’s West End Dream”.