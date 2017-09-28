Can you help reunite flying enthusiast with model plane lost in Whaplode?

A Whaplode plane enthusiast is hoping Spalding Today readers can help reunite him with a model Sopwith Pup (like the one pictured) he lost during the summer.

Brian Clay was flying it over farmland off Bush Meadow Lane before strong winds took it out of his sight.

He said: “There was a lot more wind than what I thought and the Sopwith flew away over farmland.

“It happened in the first or second week of July and within walking distance of where I live.

“I didn’t fly the plane near my home because it’s too close to the main road.

“So I went down a farm track and flew the Sopwith there because it was out of the way.”

Produced ahead of the more famous Sopwith Camel, the Sopwith Pup was the most successful fighter aircraft of World War One in terms of the number of aircraft shot down.

It was used by both the Royal Flying Corps (RFC), the aerial branch of the Army, and the Royal Naval Air Service (RNAS) which merged to form the RAF.

Mr Clay said: “I’d had for it about a year but it wouldn’t be good to anyone who found it without an appropriate transmitter.

“The fields have been cleared now and I walked round the area where I thought it had come down.

“But I didn’t find any tiny pieces to suggest that it had come down there.”

The plane is green and cream, has a 14-inch wing span and anyone who has seen it should call us on 01775 765410.

